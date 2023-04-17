//Fundraiser to be held for Annabelle Dykes, family

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Chicken Dinner Plate Fundraiser will be held for the family of Annabelle Dykes to support her fight with cancer.

A Chicken Dinner Plate Fundraiser will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 for Annabelle Dykes to raise funds for her family while she is fighting for cancer. The fundraiser plate are $15 and can be picked up at 3886 Bemiss Road in Valdosta, Georgia between 11am-2pm.

Donations are also being accepted at Endless Summer Tanning Salon or Freeman Electric on Bemiss Road. To purchase tickets contact: Teresa at (229) 560-3723 or Amanda at (229) 561-2448.

The following donations are needed and appreciated: