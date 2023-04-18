//CASA Lowndes to host “Community Interest Meeting”

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – CASA of Lowndes County will co-host a “Community Interest Meeting” for the new child in need program.

Release:

CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties will host a “Community Interest Meeting” on Saturday, April 22, 2023 starting at 10:00 am located at 1360 East Park Avenue (VLPRS Senior Community Center).

CASA is a new program in the community and needs volunteers. If you have a few hours to give to a “child in need” please join us to find out more details. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you there!

Questions??? Call (229) 247-4324