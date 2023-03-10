//Wiregrass student awarded Open Your Eyes Scholarship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be awarded a $6,000 per year scholarship from The Vision Council.

Funded by members and supporters of The Vision Council, the Opening Your Eyes Scholarship is a 501(c)(3) charity designed to provide financial assistance and career opportunities to minority high school seniors throughout the United Stat﻿es who have an interest in pursuing a career in the optical industry.

Available upon application to any student enrolled full-time in an Opticianry Program at partner schools within the National Federation of Opticianry Schools (NFOS), the scholarship was created by The Vision Council, the leading trade association for the optical industry.

Currently a student at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Amaya Moore will be awarded $6,000 per year, as well as reimbursement of certification and state exam fees. Scholarships are renewable each year upon successful completion of all course work.

“I’ve been interested in a career in opticianry since middle school,” says Amaya. “This scholarship will allow me to pursue my dream and help others who need eyewear correction in Georgia.”

Amaya Moore graduated with honors and 30 college credits from Valdosta Early College Academy in 2021. As an eyeglass wearer herself, she felt she could relate to people needing eyewear correction and at her eighth-grade graduation, presented her future career path… in opticianry. After graduation, Amaya plans to obtain licensure in both Georgia and Florida, seeking employment opportunities in both states.

“Congratulations to Amaya on being selected by Wiregrass to receive the Opening Your Eyes Scholarship,” says Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council. “This industry is filled with people dedicated to helping people look and feel their best and we welcome you.”

Amaya will be awarded the scholarship during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 7 at the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campus in Valdosta, Georgia.

Scholarship contact: Bonnie Whitfield, bwhitfield@thevisioncouncil.org