//Wildcats hosts VLPRA NIGHT for Region opener

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Wildcat Baseball invites all registered VLPRA baseball and softball players for VLPRA NIGHT.

Release:

Valdosta Wildcat Baseball will be hosting VLPRA NIGHT on Tuesday, March 21st.

The Cats invite all registered VLPRA baseball and softball players out to their Region opener vs. Camden.

All participants will be admitted free. Participants will get to warm up with the Cats on the field during pregame, stay on the field at their favorite position for the National Anthem, and receive free popcorn during the game.

Athletes are asked to arrive between 5:00-5:15 and wear their team jersey and hat. All team coaches are invited to attend as well. GO CATS!!!