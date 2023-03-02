//VSU hosts Science Saturday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University presents Science Saturday: Adventures in Math and Computer Science for all ages.

The College of Science and Mathematics, Department of Mathematics, and Department of Computer Science at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday: Adventures in Math and Computer Science from 9 a.m. to noon on March 4 in Nevins Hall.

Scenes from a previous Science Saturday event at Valdosta State University.

Science Saturday: Adventures in Math and Computer Science is a fun-filled and educational opportunity that invites learners of all ages to explore robotics, mandarin orange math, origami and geometry, beads and binary codes, tangrams, programming through games, and more.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public.

Email SciSat@valdosta.edu for more information.On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/csm/

Campus Map:

https://www.valdosta.edu/about/documents/campus-directory/VSU_Campus_Map.pdf