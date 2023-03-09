//VSU honors employees for dedication

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University celebrates the 162 faculty and staff for their dedication to the Blazer nation this spring.

Release:

Valdosta State University is excited to celebrate faculty and staff loyalty and longevity this spring.

“Valdosta State University is a special place, and while our front lawn, palm trees, and Spanish architecture are all among a long list of reasons so many love our institution, it is our people who truly make the difference,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. “Thank you to each of these difference-makers for investing in Valdosta State and our students. VSU is a special place because of all of you.”

40 YEARS

Academic Affairs — Martha Leake

Enrollment and Student Affairs — Karen Shepard

35 YEARS

Academic Affairs — Sudhir Goel

Enrollment and Student Affairs — Wanda Stracener

30 YEARS

Academic Affairs — Jane Kinney and Steven Taylor

Athletics — Debra Wisenbaker and Herbert Reinhard

Finance and Administration — Daniel Coody

25 YEARS

Academic Affairs — LaGary Carter, Sanjay Gupta, Russell Hoff, Richard Peterman, Karin Roland, and Theresa Thompson

Enrollment and Student Affairs — Cheri Tillman, Andrea Butler, and Neal Culbreth

Finance and Administration — Anthony Bryant, Steve Cline, Carlos Davis, Shannon McGee, Latissua Scruggs, and Catherine Wills

Information Technology — Isaac Barton

20 YEARS

Academic Affairs — Luis Bejarano, Michael Black, Blaine Browne, Zulal Denaux, Christine James, Peggy Moch, James Pate, Timothy Reisenwitz, and Maria Springfield

Enrollment and Student Affairs — Shauna Branch and Sabrina Daniels

Finance and Administration — Michael Fontaine, Jennifer White, and Amanda Williams

15 YEARS

Academic Affairs — Katharine Adams, Elvan Aktas, Mandi Bailey, Susan Bailey, Lantry Brockmeier, Emily Cantonwine, Cori Crews, Timothy Fort, Deborah Hall, Eric Howington, Lucia Lu, Karen Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, Sheila Peacock, Rebecca Petrella, Cristobal Serran-Pagan, Robin Smith, Nancy Swanson, Donald Thieme, and Beth Whitmer

Advancement — Amelia Reams and Janet Wade

Athletics — Gregory Guilliams

Enrollment and Student Affairs — Linda Giles, Carla Jordan, and Holly Wright

Finance and Administration — Collie Alexander, Matthew Barfield, Cassandra Bethea, Susan Jones, Michael Knight, Will Leschber, and Vanessa Williams

Information Technology — Wesley Babcock, Penelope Croft, and David Pulliam

10 YEARS

Academic Affairs — Lorna Alvarez-Rivera, Sarah Arnett, Shaun Ault, Susan Blakenship, Ruth Brandvik, Jason Brown, Matthew Carter, Roy Copeland, Jeffrey Cox, Nicole Cox, Tommy Crane, Jamil Davis, Steven Downey, Dereth Drake, Herbert Fiester, Barbara Fontaine, Gary Futrell, Angelica Gannon, Heidi Gonzalez, Matthew Grant, Jonathan Krispin, Roger McIntyre, Talley Mulligan, Melissa Nolley, Denise Sauls, Grazyna Walczak, Colin Walker, and Candace Witherspoon

Advancement — Jason Mosley and Quinn Vallotton

Enrollment and Student Affairs — Ingrid Joiner, Cecilia Pierce, and Theresa Watkins

Finance and Administration — Wesley Brooklin, Vonnie Griffin, Caleb Reid, Shaddarius Wolfe, and Shannon Zapf

Information Technology — Nicholaus Clinite and David Golden

Office of the President — Paul Leavy

5 YEARS

Academic Affairs — Nicole Alemanne, Joshua Brown, Benjamin Harper, Taralynn Hartsell, Levy Hiers, Chia-Ling Ho, Nandan Jha, Jason Jowers, Ilke Kardes, Mark Kasper, Mary Marshall, Crystal Miller, Angelo Nicolosi, Samantha Powell, A.J. Ramirez, Rebecca Reynolds, Patricia Robertson, Brian Sowa, Margo Watts, and Kadir Yalcin

Athletics — Stephen Andrew and Jay Johnson

Enrollment and Student Affairs — Darius Anthony, Utara Bailey, Talisha Braswell, Emily Heruska, Frank Mervin, Breanna Rollins, and Tanja Rouse

Finance and Administration — Bruce Culbreth, Angelia Davis, Linda Graham, Marley Holcomb, James Kent, Chandler King, Shelby Lamar, Shawn McDonald, Leonard Mittelstadt, Jonathan Schultz, Tracy Stanton, Cassandra Washington, and Veraleen Wright

Information Technology — Joshua Bass, Cathy Sowa, and Ellida Stout

Office of the President — Rosemary Sirmans