//VSU celebrates Blazer Nation with a week full of events

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University starts off Blazer Week with a host of events for the Blazer Nation community to celebrate.

Valdosta State University celebrates Blazer Week March 27-31.

Hosted by VSU’s Office of Student Life and Campus Activities Board (CAB), Blazer Week kicks off with food, lawn games, and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Converse Square.

On Tuesday, March 28, Blazer Week hosts invite the Blazer Nation community to come out to Converse Square and plant a succulent with VSU’s Office of Health Promotions and Wellness. This “Succulents for Success” event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 29, CAB Cinema presents “The Woman King” at 7:30 p.m. at Converse Square (or the Student Union Theatre should there be inclement weather).

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, Sailesh the Hypnotist promises to entertain everyone gathered in the Student Union Ballrooms. He has changed the minds of skeptics with his uncanny sense of reading audiences for more than 20 years. A few willing volunteers are destined to become stars of his special VSU show.

Blazer Week concludes with a Golf Cart Parade at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The parade features various groups from across the university, all ready to share their Red and Black-All Hail spirit with the local community. The parade begins in the Oak Street parking lot and travels around VSU’s Main Campus, from Oak Street to Georgia Avenue to Patterson Street to Brookwood Drive, ending at the Oak Street parking lot.

