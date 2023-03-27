//VPD find double homicide in Valdosta apartment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police respond to a shooting at a Slater Street apartment and find two deceased men.

Release:

On March 24, 2023, at approximately 3:34 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Slater Street to investigate a shooting incident. When officers entered the apartment, they found two 20-year-old males deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the apartment. Through investigation and evidence collected at the scene, detectives have determined this to be an isolated incident, with no further active threat to the community.

Both males were taken to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory. They will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is on-going and no further information will be released at this time.