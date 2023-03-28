//VMS student wins Turner Center’s Art of Writing Contest

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Middle School 6th grader has won the Art of Writing contest sponsored by the Turner Center for the Arts.

Release:

Congratulations to VMS 6th grader Mia Villanueva for winning 1st place for non-fiction in the Art of Writing contest sponsored by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League. The contest was open to middle and high school students in South Georgia and North Florida. The theme for the third annual competition was “I Have a Dream.” Mia was encouraged to enter by her social studies teacher, Megan Bennett. We are proud to call you Wildcats!