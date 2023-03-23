//VLPR hosts Easter egg hunt for people with disabilities

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VLPRA’s “Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt” for people with disabilities is returning on Saturday, April 1st at John Saunders Park.

This egg hunt is free and is open to children and adults with disabilities, as well as their families. The event provides a fun, safe, family-friendly environment for people who may have difficulty participating in a traditional egg hunt.

Participants will hunt 6,000 toy and candy-filled Easter Eggs in a fully-accessible environment, enjoy games, create arts and crafts, visit with the Easter Bunny and much more. There will be separate hunts for children and adults.

Event check in starts at 9:30 AM with the egg hunts beginning at 11:00 AM. There will be multiple hunts separated by age. VLPRA will provide tennis ball hopper baskets for our participants in wheelchairs.

Please join us for this one-of-a-kind event from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 1st at VLPRA’s Saunders Park!

WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLPRA)

WHAT: Egg-ceptional Easter Egg Hunt for people with disabilities

WHEN: Saturday, April 1st, 2023

WHERE: John W. Saunders Park; 1151 River Street, Valdosta

HOW MUCH: FREE!