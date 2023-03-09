//VFD responds to house fire caused by lawn mower

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a residential fire where a lawn mower ignited during maintenance.

Release:

On Monday, March 06, 2023, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a two-story residential fire at 1900 ½ Barrack Obama Blvd. Valdosta Fire units arrived on scene in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from both the first and second floors of the residence, with flames extending from the first-floor garage. Valdosta Fire personnel quickly extinguished both floors of the residence and reported no injuries. The fire was caused by an accidental ignition during maintenance of a lawn mower in the first-floor garage.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations.

For more information contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-333-1835.