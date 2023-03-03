//VFD rescues pet iguana during house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department rescues family’s pet iguana during house fire that started from unattended cooking in the kitchen.

Release:

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at approximately 07:15 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 605 Mack Dr. The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire conditions extending from the kitchen window and back porch. A total of 14 fire personnel responded and were able to mitigate the fire quickly. All occupants were safely outside of the residence and fire personnel rescued the family’s pet iguana. One firefighter suffered a minor injury on scene.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations. The fire was caused by a candle being left unattended.

For more information contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-333-1835.