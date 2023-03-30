//Valwood senior recognized as 2023 Georgia Scholars

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valwood School along with other graduating high school seniors across the state were recognized as the 2023 Georgia Scholars.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education recognizes 154 graduating seniors across Georgia as 2023 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced.

The Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to the 2023 Georgia Scholars,” Superintendent Woods said. “These 154 Class of 2023 seniors worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities, and took advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them continued success as they embark on their futures, including plans for after high school and beyond. I know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”

Georgia Scholars carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and communities, and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools. Click here to view the full criteria for the program.

The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by GaDOE in partnership with local school districts and schools.

Click here for the list of 2023 Georgia Scholars.