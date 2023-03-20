//Valdosta’s January unemployment rate increases

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia DOL recently recorded a rise of 3.7 percent in January’s unemployment rate for Valdosta.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in January, up seven-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.6 percent. Due to seasonal factors from December to January, data that is not seasonally adjusted typically shows an increase in unemployment – a seasonal trend that happens each year.

“Despite a nationwide pandemic and challenging economic times, continued investments in Georgia’s labor force and thriving business community have kept our economy strong,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “As labor commissioner, it is my No. 1 priority to help more Georgians get back to work and fill the jobs that our businesses need.”

The labor force increased in Valdosta by 502 and ended the month with 62,759. That number went down by 935 when compared to January of 2022.

Valdosta finished the month with 60,461 employed residents. That number increased by 59 from December to January and rose by 970 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Valdosta ended January with 56,500 jobs. That number went down by 400 from December to January and went up by 900 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 113 percent in Valdosta in January. When compared to last January, claims were up by about 63 percent.

