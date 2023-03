Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Dewar 4th grader and Titletown Wrestling Academy wrestler recently placed 1st at the USA Kids State Wrestling Championship.

Release:

One of Valdosta’s very own placed 1st at the USA Kids State Wrestling Championship that took place yesterday. His name is Raymond Brown. He is in the 4th grade at Dewar Elementary and trains at our local Titletown Wrestling Academy. He was name State Champion for the 10U-100 pound weight class.