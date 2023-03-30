//Valdosta students win state writing competition

Share with friends

Photo: All grade level winners pictured with Mrs. April Doyle, VCS ELA curriculum director, Dr. Alvin Hudson, interim superintendent and Mrs. Tyra Howard, VBOE chairwoman.

VALDOSTA – Students from across the district were recognized for winning the annual Young Georgia Authors writing competition.

The Valdosta Board of Education recognized 13 students from across the district who were named grade level winners in the annual Young Georgia Authors writing competition.

The purpose of the writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.

This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.

Grade level winners for Valdosta City Schools are:

Kindergarten – Aakarsh Patel – Sallas Mahone Elementary

1st Grade – Tahj Jenrette – J.L. Lomax Elementary

2nd Grade – Caleb Stone – S.L. Mason Elementary

3rd Grade – Serenity Clifton – S.L. Mason Elementary

4th Grade – Lavontae Davis – Sallas Mahone Elementary

5th Grade – Austin McCoggle – Pinevale Elementary

6th Grade – Jaitha Davis – Valdosta Early College Academy

7th Grade – Brianna Smith – Valdosta Early College Academy

8th Grade – Hayvyn Forrest – Valdosta Early College Academy

9th Grade – Ciara Deal – Valdosta Early College Academy

10th Grade – Madelyn James – Valdosta High

11th Grade – Armere Dukes – Valdosta High

12th Grade – Khalandrea Council – Valdosta Early College Academy

In addition to these grade level winners, two of our students have won at our RESA level and will now move on to the state competition. Congratulations to Hayvyn Forrest and Khalandrea Council, both students of Valdosta Early College Academy. We wish you best of luck in the state competition.