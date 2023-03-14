//Valdosta festival features blues, blueberries, brews

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The first annual Valdosta Bluesberry Festival will feature a variety of events from blues music to blueberries and brews.

The first annual Valdosta Bluesberry Festival will take place in the heart of Downtown Valdosta this spring. On April 14 and 15, guests of all ages are invited to attend the blueberries, brews and blues festival at Unity Park Amphitheater, complete with a lineup of live entertainment, family friendly activities, blueberry-themed food and drinks, and even the Blueberry Olympics.

The two-day festival features the following musical performances and activities:

Blues musical acts include Dirty Bird and the Flu, Tom “Bones” Malone and Lou Marini, The Page Brothers and many others

In the Blueberry Olympics, participants will compete in a series of events including a blueberry pie eating contest, blueberry throwing game and more for a first place prize of $150 Downtown Dollars, second place prize of $100 Downtown Dollars and third place prize of $60 Downtown Dollars. Downtown Dollars are accepted at most Downtown Valdosta merchants. Learn more at ValdostaBluesberry.com

Calling all bakers! The Blueberry Bake Off is looking for the best blueberry pies, cakes, muffins and other baked goods. Learn more about prizes and how to enter at ValdostaBluesberry.com

Farmers market featuring local vendors with special blueberry themed merchandise

Kids’ zone with bounce houses, basketball, rock climbing wall and more

Food trucks offering BBQ, funnel cakes, seafood and more

“Hosting the inaugural Valdosta Bluesberry Festival is a momentous occasion for our city,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “It has been an honor to see the hard work of so many people in our community come together to bring this idea to life. This is the beginning of a new tradition here in Valdosta for everyone around the south to enjoy.”

General admission to the Valdosta Bluesberry Festival is free. Guests should bring a blanket or lawn chair and find a comfortable spot on the lawn for a weekend jam-packed with live music and entertainment. For guests wanting to get closer to the action, VIP tickets with a hotel room, upgraded seating and access to exclusive after-hours events are available for purchase.

“The Valdosta Bluesberry Festival will not only be a great weekend of entertainment for the whole family, but it also allows our local businesses and destinations to share their unique offerings with each other and out of town visitors,” said David DiSalvo, Executive Director of Visit Valdosta.

The inaugural Valdosta Bluesberry Festival is made possible with the support of Visit Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, the City of Valdosta, Coleman Talley, South Georgia Medical Center, The McKey, Pepsi and others.

To purchase VIP tickets, view the full lineup, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.valdostabluesberry.com.