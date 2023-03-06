//Valdosta Azalea Festival will kick off with Azalea After Dark

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Inaugural Azalea After Dark event will feature various activities and entertainment to kick off the Azalea Festival.

The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and the Annette Howell Turner Center have partnered to present the Inaugural, Azalea After Dark. This two-day event will have various activities and entertainment in correlation with the annual Azalea Festival.

“We are proud to kick off the Azalea Festival on Friday, March 10, with a concert in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson Street,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director of the Turner Center for the Arts. “Art is our full-time mission, and we welcome people to return to the Center to enjoy music, drawing, painting, pottery, glass blowing, culinary, literary, and digital art classes and a variety of concerts and performing arts events throughout the year.”

On day two, the City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street will conclude the event at Unity Park Amphitheater from 5:30 – 8:30 pm; citizens can come out for an evening of shopping with vendors, live bands, and food trucks. Both days are accessible to the community, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

“I encourage everyone in our local and surrounding communities to attend Azalea After Dark,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “We have an amazing soloist and the opportunity to take advantage of what our downtown offers.”

For more information, contact the Annette Turner Center at 229-247-2787 or the City of Valdosta at 229-259-3548.