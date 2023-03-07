//Tips for Lowndes residents to prepare for flooding

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Emergency Management is encouraging citizen to learn and prepare during Flood Safety Week.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) in partnership with the National Weather Service, has declared March 6-10 Flood Safety Preparedness Week. Lowndes County Emergency Management encourages all Lowndes County residents to take time to learn about and prepare for the possibility of flood events.

“Floods and flash floods can reach full peak in only a few minutes,” said Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “We urge citizens to work through communication plans and safety measures at home to insure they are prepared in the event of flooding.”

In the last five years, seven large-scale flooding events made the list of ‘Billion-Dollar Disasters’ nationwide, not including an additional 18 flood-producing, landfalling tropical systems that made the list as well. Georgia alone has documented more than 715 flood reports, amounting to $10.9 million dollars in damage to homes and infrastructure.

“Flooding is often not covered by regular homeowners’ insurance and now is the perfect time to determine your flood risk and get with your insurance agent to make sure you have adequate coverage if you were to experience flooding,” said Tye.

Flood Safety Preparedness Week showcases a new tip each day to inform you and your family on the hazards, safety, and preparation for floods. Flood Safety Preparedness Week will highlight the risks of flooding in the state each day and provide an opportunity for residents to learn how to take proper safety precautions.

• Monday, March 6 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community so you’re prepared in case of a flood.

• Tuesday, March 7 – Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.

• Wednesday, March 8 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically charged. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.

• Thursday, March 9 – NWS Water Resources and Services: Try to prepare for the next flood event now. Understand the products and services the National Weather Service (NWS) provides to alert you of changing river and weather conditions and use tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help make a plan.

• Friday, March 10 – Partners and Partner Services: Get ahead of the next disaster by knowing all the important players before, during, and after floods — including flood insurance. Many homeowners’ policies don’t cover floods. Be financially ready for a flood event by visiting fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember, flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect!

Specific flood safety preparedness information and tips will be posted throughout the week on the Lowndes County EMA’s Facebook page.