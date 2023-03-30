//SJCS announces new school principal

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School recently announced Cheri Carter as the new school principal.

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School announces Cheri Carter, a South Georgia native, experienced teacher and school administrator as the new school principal. for the upcoming school year. Carter has been serving as the interim principal since December 2022 and brings more than 34 years of experience to the role.

“I knew when I began working at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in August 2022 as an instructional coach that it was a special place for students to learn and grow,” said Cheri Carter. “Our community is extremely lucky to have a school that provides high-quality education in a faith-based setting. The teachers, staff, students, parents, and church community have been welcoming and very supportive and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead St. John the Evangelist Catholic School.”

Mrs. Carter holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education in Early Childhood Education and a Specialist of Education in Administration and Supervision. She served as an elementary school teacher in Brooks and Gwinnett Counties for 19 years and as an elementary school administrator for 15 years, also in Gwinnett County. Since August 2022, Mrs. Carter has served as an instructional coach at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School before being named interim principal in December 2022.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, reading club and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.