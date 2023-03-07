//Public invited to VSU Concert Band, Wind Ensemble performance

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The public is invited to a free performance from the Concert Band and Wind Ensemble at Valdosta State University.

The Valdosta State University Concert Band and Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in Whitehead Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

Valdosta State University Assitant Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands Dr. Skye Holmes will conduct the Concert Band in a performance at VSU’s Whitehead Auditorium.

The 49-member Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Skye Holmes, will perform Jack Stamp’s exuberant and refreshing Cenotaph (Fanfare for Band); Frank Ticheli’s simple, straightforward A Shaker Gift Song; Malcolm Arnold’s breezy, folk-like Prelude, Siciliano, and Rondo; and Orange Blossom (Fire on a Mountain), a traditional folk song of the Netherlands arranged for band by Greg Buitenhuis.

Valdosta State University Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Benjamin Harper will conduct the Wind Ensemble in a performance at VSU’s Whitehead Auditorium.

Following a brief intermission, the 34-member Wind Ensemble, conducted by Dr. Benjamin Harper, will perform David Maslanka’s sternly reflective Liberation and Eric Richards’s Concerto for Trombone Quartet and Wind Ensemble, a three-movement escapade featuring Department of Music faculty Doug Farwell and students Oscar de la Rosa, Franklin Carmona, and Paul Henry on trombone.

Holmes is assistant director of bands and director of athletic bands at VSU. She directs the Blazin’ Brigade Marching Band and Concert Band and teaches courses in arranging and marching band techniques.

Harper is director of bands and assistant professor of music at VSU. He conducts the Wind Ensemble, directs the graduate program in wind conducting, and guides all aspects of the university band program.

VSU’s Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Patterson Street.

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/