//Pickleball complex groundbreaking at McKey Park

VALDOSTA – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new pickleball courts at McKey Park by the City of Valdosta and VLPRA.

Release:

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, March 7th for the new pickleball courts at McKey Park. The ceremony is set to begin at 1:00 PM behind the playground near the corner of Burton Street and North Oak Street. It will celebrate the construction of 12 new pickleball courts, a picnic pavilion, and restrooms at the park.