//Overloaded extension cord causes Valdosta residential fire

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire that accidently ignited from an overloaded extension cord.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12:18 AM, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 802 E. Gordon Street. Fire units arrived on scene in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. Valdosta Fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire and searched to confirm that no occupants remained inside. The occupants were located safely outside of the home. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

This single-family home fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations.

For more information contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-333-1835.