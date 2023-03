Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The LMS Football Parent Meeting hosted by LHS Head Coach Adam Carter is open to middle school students and parents.

According to the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page, Lowndes High School’s Head Coach Adam Carter will host the Middle School Football Parent Meeting on Monday, March 6th starting at 6:30pm at the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center.

