//LCFR office of the Fire Marshal has been deputized

Photo right to left: John Crittenden, Fire Inspector; Terry Parsons, Fire Inspector; Mark Maskule, Fire Marshal and Lloyd Green, Fire Chief

LOWNDES CO. – The State of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance Office recently deputized the office of the Fire Marshal for LCFR.

Release:

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the State of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance Office deputized the office of the Fire Marshal for Lowndes County Fire Rescue. Those deputized included Lloyd Green, Fire Chief; Mark Maskule, Fire Marshal; John Crittenden; and Terry Parsons, Fire Inspectors.

This process allows the local Fire Marshal to conduct inspections, fire investigations, and plans review. In addition, it will enable the local Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) to operate in the same capacity as the state-level Fire Marshals and Inspectors.

This will afford Lowndes County a streamlined operation process regarding inspections, planning reviews, and fire investigations. In addition, this will save the County and the community time required to handle these responsibilities.

With being deputized, the Fire Marshal and Fire Inspectors with Lowndes County Fire Rescue will be able to continue to perform inspections on facilities that require a state-authorized inspection, relieving the workload on the State Office’s limited staffing. Additionally, the Lowndes County Fire Marshal’s Office will be able to assist state fire investigators on any fire investigations in the area that requires their response.

“This is a huge deal for our department,” said Lloyd Green, Fire Chief of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “This allows us to serve the citizens of Lowndes County better.”

The requirements to deputize Fire Marshals are authorized under O.C.G.A Title 25 and are renewed annually.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.