//Free Spring Recycling Event for residence

LOWNDES CO. – The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County are hosting the Spring Electronics Recycling Event for residence.

Release:

On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County are teaming up to host the Spring Electronics Recycling Event. Open to the residents of the city and county; this event will run from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Valdosta Public Works, located at 1017 Myrtle Street.

Items accepted include cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, cameras, and televisions.

Items not accepted include vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment, and other non-recyclable items.

This event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to dispose of electronics properly and keep them from going into landfills.

If you want to volunteer for this event, please click sign here to sign up.

For a complete list of e-recyclables or more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-671-3640 or Lowndes County Public Works at 229-671-2700.