//Domestic dispute with firearm leads to Valdosta man arrested

VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old Valdosta man was arrested following a 911 call about a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

Release:

Arrested: Carlos Jones, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 1:54 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Brookdale Drive after a citizen called E911 stating that a person known to her, later identified as Carlos Jones, 38 years of age, was at her residence threatening her. She also reported that he was trying to break into the residence by punching the door. The E911 dispatcher was able to hear the commotion caused by Jones. The victim also reported that Jones had shot at her house prior to leaving in a vehicle. The victim gave a detailed description of his vehicle.

A responding patrol officer observed the vehicle leaving the area. When another officer arrived on the scene, they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Jones was immediately detained without incident. Officers located a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard of Jones’ vehicle.

Through investigation and evidence gathered at the scene, officers confirmed that the victim had received text messages from Jones where he threatened her with bodily harm. The officers also found damage to the door, along with spent shell casings from a firearm.

“The victim did an outstanding job keeping the 911 dispatcher updated on information. Our responding officers did a great job in locating the vehicle as it was leaving the area. Their work got the offender into custody quickly, to prevent any more acts of violence from occurring.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.