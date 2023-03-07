//Dewar Assistant Principle saves students life

Share with friends

Photo: Dewar Elementary School Assistant Principal John Robbins and second grader Ayden Wortham.

LOWNDES CO. – Dewar Elementary School Assistant Principle John Robbins saves a student’s life from choking during lunch.

Release:

As 260 students were enjoying their lunch at Dewar Elementary School, Ayden Wortham, a 2nd grader, suddenly choked.

Assistant Principal John Robbins quickly noticed Ayden choking and turning red in the face. Robbin expeditiously moved into action using the Heimlich maneuver. After a tense few moments, Ayden breathed freely and commented, “he needs the ‘Saved My Life Award’.”

Ayden’s mother stated, “I am so proud my child goes to school at Dewar and that they actually absorbed the training they took. Mr. Robbins saved my child’s life today, and I can never repay him for that.”

According to Sandra Wilcher, assistant superintendent, “We agree with Ayden that Mr. Robbins deserves to be recognized for his heroic actions today. All Lowndes County Schools have a nurse on site and other staff members trained in CPR. Mr. Robbin’s actions are exactly why we have these safety measures in place.”