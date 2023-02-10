//Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic.

Release:

Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident

On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block of North Troup Street when he observed a female lay down in the middle of the roadway, right in front of a vehicle. Her actions were blocking vehicular traffic from moving through the intersection. Her actions were causing not only a safety hazard for the female, but a traffic hazard due to the number of vehicles traveling in the area. The officer made contact with the female, later identified as Barbara Ann Roberson, 39 years of age.

As the officer attempted to talk to Roberson and get her out of the roadway, she refused to cooperate with the officer or provide any of her information. After several attempts by the officer to get Roberson’s information while explaining how she could not be a pedestrian in the roadway and she was violating law, she continued to refuse to provide her name. As the officer attempted to detain Roberson, she began to physically resist. Several more officers to responded to the scene to assist with the arrest. After other officers arrived on the scene and they were arresting Roberson, she continued to resist them. Roberson kicked one officer in the mouth, causing a minor injury to the officer. All of her actions occurred in front of a school bus that appeared to have children on it.

Roberson was ultimately arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where she faces charges of: