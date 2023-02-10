//Wiregrass students receive scholarships

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation recently awarded scholarships to multiple Valdosta Campus students.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Ten students from the Valdosta Campus were among the 16 Wiregrass students awarded scholarships made possible because of generous college supporters. The scholarships will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs. The scholarships were merit-based and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.

The Valdosta Campus students awarded scholarships for Spring Semester were: Kandra Raphael, Welding, Coyote Manufacturing Scholarship; Cristy Parten, Culinary, Kevin Acree Memorial Scholarship, Draven Kearce, Mechatronics, The Trulieve Scholarship; Heavin Smith, Cosmetology, Carrolyn and Darwin Zeigler Scholarship; Christopher Holton, Practical Nursing, Dan Hatfield Memorial Scholarship; Amanda Paradiso, Associate of Science in Nursing, Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship; Cody Jerkins, Commercial Electrical Construction, Nadine Green and Ned Cone Scholarship; Tracy Fleming, Practical Nursing, Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship; Wilmer Calles, Design and Media Production, George Strickland Memorial Scholarship; Riley Phillips, EMS, Benjamin Herron Scholarship; Shanetlle Cross, LPN to RN Bridge, Marion H. Massee Memorial Scholarship; and Savannah Johnson, Surgical Technology, Buck and Libby Anderson Scholarship.

RN Bridge program student, Shantell Cross, shared how grateful she was to be the recipient of the Maron H. Massee Memorial Scholarship as it will allow her to continue her education.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Spring Express Term classes. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin February 16, 2023. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.