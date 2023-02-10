//Wiregrass BOD schedules FY 2023 meeting dates

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors has scheduled meeting dates for the fiscal year 2023.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.

The meeting dates for the fiscal year 2023 have been set. They are as follows: February 8 at the Cook Campus, April 12 at the Coffee Campus, May 10 at the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, and June 14 at the Valdosta Campus. All board meetings begin at 12:00 noon.

To learn more about the Board of Directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Spring Express; classes begin on February 16.