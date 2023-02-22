//Wild Adventures announces 2023 Concert, Special Events

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures announces the 2023 Concert and Special Events lineup featuring multi-platinum artists and huge seasonal events.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. announced its 2023 Concert and Special Events lineup Tuesday, revealing a star-studded schedule including performances from award-winning artists and family-centered events promising to deliver the park’s biggest season yet.

Styx The Beach Boys REO Speedwagon For King and Country Larry the Cable Guy TI Lee Brice Newsboys

Wild Adventures LIVE! presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan debuts on April 1 with one of country music’s most celebrated artists, Diamond Rio. The Grammy Award-winning group will bring number one hits like “Meet in the Middle” and “Beautiful Mess.”

“The first concert of the Wild Adventures LIVE! series is also our Passholder Appreciation Concert,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “If you are a Wild Adventures Passholder, you can get free Reserved Seats to see Diamond Rio. It’s one of the many perks to being a Passholder.”

Lee Brice, who has won multiple CMA and ACM awards and became the second country artist to ever receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque will perform on May 13 with number one hits like “Rumor,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Grammy award-winning artist, actor and Atlanta native T.I. also joins the lineup along with Grammy nominee and Billboard award winning comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri will take the stage together on July 15 as part of The Last Summer on Earth Tour.

Platinum rockers REO Speedwagon, surf rock icons The Beach Boys and rock legends STYX round out the rest of the concert series along with performances by contemporary Christian groups MercyMe, Newsboys, FOR KING + COUNTRY, and Skillet.

“Our lineup is packed with 14 award-winning Gold and Platinum artists and bands. We’re so excited to share these incredible shows and an entire Season packed with special events with our guests,” said Vigue.

General Concert Admission is included as a free benefit of a Wild Adventures Season Pass. Reserved seats for 2023 All-Star Concerts go on sale for Wild Adventures’ Diamond and Gold Passholders starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 27.

Silver Passholders and the general public can purchase reserved concert seats starting on Monday, March 6. Guests visiting with a daily park admission ticket will need to purchase General Concert Admission or a Reserved Concert Seat to attend a concert.

Wild Adventures’ 2023 Special Events begin with the park’s Easter Eggstravaganza on April 2, 7 and 8, featuring the largest Easter Egg Hunt in South Georgia and a chance to win two 2023 Gold Season Passes. Kids can hunt for thousands of eggs, take a photo with the Easter Bunny and enjoy plenty of festive fun.

“We’ll be hiding over 100,000 candy-filled eggs during the Easter Eggstravaganza, extending park hours and hosting live music during Sweet Summer Nights in June and July, honoring our military during the Celebrate America Festival and exploring fun and unique flavors during Wild Food Weekends,” said Vigue.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival will also return in the fall with new festive attractions and pumpkin spice treats. Wild Adventures Christmas will close out the park’s Season with new additions, more lights and more holiday fun for families.

Wild Adventures’ 2023 Season begins Saturday March 18 with the debut of Oasis Outpost, a nearly 3-acre expansion featuring the Trail Trackers Adventure Ride, Misty Springs Soak Zone, five new animal habitats, the new Paradise Pizza restaurant and more.

“During our 2023 Season, our guests will continue to see our commitment to providing the absolute best value in family entertainment as we continue to invest in the park’s expansion and develop our seasonal events,” said Vigue.

For more information about the 2023 Wild Adventures LIVE! and Special Events Lineup or Wild Adventures’ Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.

Wild Adventures 2023 Concerts & Special Events

March 18 2023 Opening Day

March 24 – 26 Healthcare Heroes Weekend (Healthcare Workers Free)

April 1 Diamond Rio LIVE! (Passholder Appreciation Concert)

April 1 Splash Island Waterpark Opens

April 1, 2, 8 Wild Adventures Easter Eggstravaganza

April 14-16 Teacher Appreciation Weekend (Teachers and School Staff Free)

April 22 STYX LIVE!

April 29 T.I. LIVE!

May 6 MercyMe LIVE!

May 13 Lee Brice LIVE!

May 14 Mimosas for Moms at Water’s Edge Brews & Bites

May 20 The Beach Boys LIVE!

May 27-29 Memorial Day Weekend (Military Free, 50% Off with Food Donation)

June 2 – July Sweet Summer Nights (Fridays in June & July)

June 10 REO Speedwagon LIVE!

June 17 Larry the Cable Guy LIVE!

June 24 – July 9 Celebrate America Festival (Military Free)

July 1 Newsboys LIVE!

July 4 Celebrate America Festival Fireworks!

July 7-9 The Original Harlem Globetrotters

July 15 Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri LIVE!

July 22 FOR KING + COUNTRY LIVE!

July 29-30 Back to School Splash (Teacher’s Free, 50% with School Supply Donation)

August 5 Skillet LIVE!

August 12-27 Wild Food Weekends (Saturdays & Sundays)

September 2-4 Labor Day Weekend / Last Chance to Splash (Military, First Responders, Healthcare, Teachers FREE, 50% Off With Food Donation)

Sept. 22 – Oct. 29 Great Pumpkin LumiNights & The Pumpkin Spice Festival

Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 Wild Adventures Christmas (Select Days)

Nov. 25 – Dec. 23 Brunch with Santa (Select Days)

Dec. 31 Family First Night & Fireworks

*All performers, dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control.