//VSU student awarded McLane Scholarship

Photo: Valdosta State University’s Cheyanne Stone graduates in May with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Psychology. She plans to enjoy a gap year after graduation before returning to VSU to pursue a master’s degree. She is pictured with Dr. Darrell Ross, professor and head of the Department of Criminal Justice, and Dr. Fred Knowles, criminal justice professor.

Valdosta State University’s Cheyanne Stone of Douglas, Georgia, is the recipient of the Valdosta Rotary Club’s inaugural Judge H. Arthur “Mac” McLane Scholarship.

Stone graduates in May with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Psychology. She is a member of VSU’s Philosophy and Religious Studies Club. As one of the university’s highest achieving students, she is frequently recognized on the VSU Dean’s List for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of her educational goals.

Stone plans to enjoy a gap year after graduation before returning to VSU to pursue a master’s degree. She hopes to eventually earn a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Tennessee.

McLane was born and raised in Valdosta. His parents, Carson and Philena McLane, established Carson McLane Funeral Home. He grew up washing ambulances and hearses but never felt called to join the family business.

McLane graduated from Valdosta High School in 1957, Emory University in 1961, and University of Georgia School of Law in 1964. When he returned home he worked as the county attorney for Lowndes County from 1966 to 1972. Two years later he became a part-time State Court judge.

In July 1983 McLane was tapped by Governor Joe Frank Harris to fill an unexpired term as judge of the Southern Judicial Circuit Superior Court, where he presided over cases in Lowndes, Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, and Thomas counties. He was elected to his first full term in this role the following year. He retired as chief judge in December 2008, but he continued to remain involved in the legal system, serving as judge as needed and providing mediation services in private practice. He was a member of many community organizations, including the Valdosta Rotary Club, and was a founding member of Leadership Lowndes and a charter member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church.

In recognition of his service to the community, both on and off the bench, Lowndes County named a suite of courtrooms inside the Lowndes County Administration Building in his honor in 2011. McLane died in May 2022 at the age of 83.

