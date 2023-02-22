//VSU PD receives recertification

Share with friends

Photo: he Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police recently honored the Valdosta State University Police Department with its Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program Award for Recertification. Pictured, from left to right, are Chief Alan Rowe and Sergeant Kevin Cox, who oversees community outreach and professional standards for VSU.

VALDOSTA – The VSU Police Department was recently honored with the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program Award.

Of the more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies across the Peach State, the VSU Police Department is one of only 138 certified by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. This certification recognizes the university’s commitment to professionalism, positive community engagement, transparency, ethical conduct, and more.

The VSU Police Department first earned Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police certification in 2019.

“As a law enforcement agency, certification is voluntary, but we do it because we want our community to know we are operating to the highest, modern levels of professionalism,” shared Alan Rowe, chief of the VSU Police Department. “The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police provides a set of standards that are designed to enhance our ability to support a campus environment that promotes a feeling of safety and security. We pursue this certification because our university community — our students, faculty, staff, and guests — deserve the very best.”

Sergeant Kevin Cox, who oversees community outreach and professional standards with the VSU Police Department, said the journey to earning Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police certification is an eight-step process that includes an on-site assessment, State Certification Committee and Joint Review Committee analyses, and a commitment to maintaining compliance every day, year after year.

Maintaining Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police certification represents a significant professional achievement for the VSU Police Department. It acknowledges the implementation of policies and procedures that are conceptually sound and operationally effective. Certification is about best practices. It provides a comprehensive blueprint for effective, professional law enforcement.

“Achieving and maintaining high standards makes the VSU Police Department more professional and provides the basis for the department to be recognized as a role model through the award of state certification,” Cox said. “This achievement is confirmation that the department’s practices are consistent with progressive, professional standards. These standards provide for greater operational and administrative effectiveness, ensure a better understanding of the department’s policies and procedures, and inspire greater public confidence in the department’s ability to provide quality service to the community.”

The VSU Police Department is committed to doing all that is possible to build an environment that promotes a feeling of safety and security. Police officers patrol the campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They protect life and property, preserve the peace, prevent and repress crime, investigate reported offenses, apprehend offenders, enforce regulations and laws relating to traffic control, collect and preserve physical evidence, prepare cases for court prosecution or disciplinary action, recover lost and stolen property, provide general police services to the university community, and establish and maintain an enforcement policy that is consistent with the requirements of the law and with the best traditions of a democratic society.

The VSU Police Department offers a variety of crime-prevention programs and information sources to help the university community deal with safety issues. One such safety initiative is the police escort service. This program provides additional protection to all university faculty, staff, students, and visitors while walking around campus. It is in operation around the clock, and officers are prepared to provide a walking escort to any member of the VSU community to any location on campus upon request. Those who wish to utilize the service should simply dial (229)333-7816or use one of the emergency phones located throughout the campus.

Immediate police response is available by calling the emergency number at (229) 259-5555.

https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/finance-admin/police/