//VPD officer awarded Rotary Club Officer of the Year

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department Officer Alberto Castellano was honored as the 2022 Rotary Club Officer of the Year.

He joined the Valdosta Police Department three years ago, where he is a patrol officer in the Patrol Bureau. Officer Castellanos is a member of the Tactical Operations Unit and the Recruitment Team.

A peer nomination recognized Officer Castellanos as an officer with an excellent work ethic and a strong commitment to law enforcement. He has been a reliable, proactive officer throughout his time on the force. Over the past year, his involvement in over 130 arrests, including a home invasion investigation that resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal narcotics and currency while recovering firearms, demonstrates his exemplary performance.

“It is more than evident that Officer Castellanos deserves this recognition,” stated Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “Among his many strengths, he is quick to assist other officers, and he is highly efficient in dealing with offenders while also being compassionate toward victims who are experiencing a difficult time. Over the past year, he has received numerous commendations for his commitment, professionalism, dedication, and excellent work ethic. I am honored to work with such an outstanding officer, who truly serves as a role model to others.”

Officer Castellanos was born in Bogota, Columbia, and raised in Miami, Florida. He is married to Virginia Castellanos, and they have two children.

The City of Valdosta congratulates Valdosta Police Department’s Officer Alberto Castellanos for being awarded the Rotary’s Officer of the Year Award.

Additionally, Trooper First Class Jess Carreon of the Georgia State Patrol, Lieutenant Herb Bennett of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and Cheyanne Stone, a student at Valdosta State University and recipient of the Judge H. Arthur “Mac” McLane Scholarship, were also recognized.