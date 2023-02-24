//Vikings hire two additional football coaches

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Two coaches have been added to the Viking coaching staff after the approval of the Lowndes County Board of Education.

Release:

Upon the recommendation of Superintendent Shawn Haralson and approval by the Lowndes County Board of Education, Head Viking Football Coach Adam Carter has added two (2) additional coaches to the Viking staff. Welcome Coach Garris and Coach Rodgers to the One Lowndes Family!

Matthew Garris

Linebackers

The Vikings welcome Matthew Garris as their newest linebackers coach. Garris played at the collegiate level as a linebacker himself at Florida International University, where he also obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and began his coaching experience. Since leaving FIU, Garris has worked with high school teams across Florida and Georgia. Most recently, he has served as the Associate Head Football Coach, Defensive Coordinator, and Special Teams Coordinator at Westover High School in Albany, Georgia.

Sam Rodgers

Offensive Line

A two-time graduate of Valdosta State University, Sam Rodgers is returning to Lowndes County to Coach the Lowndes Vikings’ Offensive Line. Rodgers has gained coaching experience and honors across the state since 2009. Some of his achievements include coaching the 2021 state championship team at Fitzgerald School, along with numerous region title wins and state-level appearances. Most recently, Rodgers has served as Coffee High School’s Varsity Assistant Football Coach and Tight Ends and H-Backs Coach.