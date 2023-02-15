//Vikettes advances to region championship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikettes advances to the region 1-7A basketball tournament championship game after the win over Colquitt.

Release:

The region 1-7A basketball tournament is underway. Last night our Vikettes advanced to the region championship game with a win over Colquitt. They will play the Valdosta girls for the region championship Thursday night, February 16, at 7:00 pm.

Our Viking boys’ basketball team will play tonight, Wednesday, February 15, against Camden in the region semifinals. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm. The boys’ consolidation and championship games will be on Friday, February 17, at 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm.

Valdosta is hosting the region tournament. Tickets are available via GoFan only. Viking fans can use the following link to purchase tickets.

https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7173

All Viking fans are encouraged to come out and help cheer our Vikings to victory. Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!