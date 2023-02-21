//VHS senior signs tennis scholarship with UWG

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School senior, Kendall Haden, recently signed a scholarlship to play tennis with the University of West Georgia.

Release:

Valdosta High School senior, Kendall Haden, signed her official letter of intent to play collegiate tennis with the University of West Georgia Wolves on Friday, February 17, 2023. Kendall is the daughter of Ryan and Gwenn Haden, and she has played tennis with the Valdosta Wildcats since arriving in Valdosta for her freshman year. She has traveled all over the world as the child of military parents but tennis has remained a constant passion in her life.

Valdosta High School senior, Kendall Haden, signed her official letter of intent to play collegiate tennis with the University of West Georgia Wolves on Friday, February 17, 2023. Kendall Haden pictured with her parents, grandfather, and sister.

“I started playing tennis in 5th grade and I fell in love with the game. One of my first and most consistent coaches is Coach Keith Childree. He is truly responsible for so much of my training. Coach Childree has been huge in helping not only with my physical tennis training, but also my mental focus on the game,” said Kendall.

“Another large part of my tennis growth was the stability and support from my VHS coach, Heather Dowdy and our entire Wildcat tennis team. They have supported and cheered for me so much through these four years.”

Valdosta High School senior, Kendall Haden, signed her official letter of intent to play collegiate tennis with the University of West Georgia Wolves on Friday, February 17, 2023. Kendall Haden pictured with her tennis team.

“Kendall is a leader on and off the court. It is evident from the hallways, into the classroom and onto the tennis court of Valdosta High School. She has a great attitude, a giving heart, and a constant smile on her face. She is sincerely the best ‘hype woman’ for our team. And of course she always crushes it on the court,” said Coach Dowdy.

Kendall is an International Baccalaureate student who is currently in the top 10 percent of her graduating class at Valdosta High School. There was a large support group in attendance for her official signing day. Everyone from family, local tennis supporters, teammates, teachers, and classmates from both VHS and our friends across town at LHS.

“My family has really been my backbone through my athletic journey, I know it is hard being a tennis parent, but they helped me with some hard decisions and have consistently supported me 100% with whatever I do, which is most always tennis,” Haden said in conclusion.

“I am truly thankful for this opportunity and I cannot wait to play on the UWG tennis team with my future coach, Rhonda Bush!”