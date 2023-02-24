//VHS Basketball faces Grayson in round 2 of state tournament

Share with friends

Valdosta High School Boys Basketball will travel to play Grayson for Round 2 of the GHSA State Basketball Tournament. Though the game is against Grayson High School, it will be played in the gymnasium of Archer High School located at 2255 New Hope Road in Lawrenceville.

Tip off will be Saturday, February 25 at 4:00 pm. All tickets must be purchased through GoFan, no tickets will be sold at the door. Click here to purchase (https://gofan.co/app/events/923121?schoolId=GA4315).

Grayson High School has also asked that we share the following game day policies for their school: