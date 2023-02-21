//VFD responds to multi-family house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responds to a multi-family residence fire on Knox Drive in Valdosta.

Release:

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, at approximately 02:51 AM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2420 Knox Dr. The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find smoke and flames coming from a multi-family residence. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene. All occupants exited the building safely. There were no occupants inside the residence at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.