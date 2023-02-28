//VFD responds to E. Jane Street house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responds to an early morning single-family residence fire on E. Jane Street with no injuries reported.

Release:

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately 04:55 AM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 808 E. Jane Street. The first fire unit arrived within five minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the bedroom window of a single-family residence. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene. There were no occupants inside the residence at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. Three occupants were displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations. The fire was caused by a candle being left unattended.

For more information contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-333-1835.