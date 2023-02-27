//VCS employee charged with False Imprisonment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta City Schools employee was arrested and charged with False Imprisonment, battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Release:

Arrested: Frank Bryant, African American male, 44 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On February 13, 2023, detectives with the Valdosta Police Department were contacted by officials with the Valdosta City School System, regarding a complaint they had received from students. Detectives initiated an investigation into the accusations brought forward by students.

On February 20, 2023, as a result of the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Frank Bryant, 44 years of age, for the following charges:

Battery- misdemeanor;

Simple battery- misdemeanor;

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor-misdemeanor; and

False Imprisonment-felony.

On February 22, 2023, Bryant turned himself in at Lowndes County Jail.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing and no further information can be released.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145.