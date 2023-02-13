//Valdosta residents named to Samford University Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Samford University recently congratulated Valdosta residents for earning a spot on the fall 2022 semester Dean’s List.

Release:

Samford University recognizes 2,022 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Lawson Cribb of Valdosta, GA

Mary Griner of Valdosta, GA

