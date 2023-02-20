//Valdosta residents graduate GSU fall 2022 semester

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia State University congratulates students from Valdosta for graduating at the fall 2022 semester commencement ceremony.

More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.

Students from your coverage area include:

Patrick Childress of Valdosta (31605), earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Political Science, with a concentration in International Affairs

Chelsea Doucet of Valdosta (31605), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Social Work

Jasmine Robinson of Valdosta (31601), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.