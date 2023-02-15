//Valdosta CVS armed robber arrested

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A man from Quitman was arrested on Saturday for the armed robbery of a CVS store on N. Ashley St. in Valdosta.

Arrested: Herman Gifford, African American male, 36 years of age, Quitman, GA resident.

On February 11, 2023, at approximately 4:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to CVS at 2205 North Ashley Street after E911 received a call that the store had been robbed. When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that an African American male entered the store and produced a handgun. The male threatened employees before leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of currency. No employees at the store were physically injured. Officers immediately provided a detailed description of the offender to all local law enforcement officers.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. While searching the area, detectives located Herman Gifford, 36 years of age, hiding in bushes behind the store. Detectives immediately observed that Gifford was holding a handgun. Officers and detectives blocked the area off and began to talk to Gifford. After talking with Gifford for approximately an hour, Gifford began to comply with the officer’s commands. Gifford exited the bushes and he was taken into custody without any further incident. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to check Gifford.

Gifford was wearing the clothing that was seen in the surveillance video from CVS. Officers also recovered the money that was reported stolen, along with a handgun.

Gifford was transported to Lowndes County Jail, and he has been charged with:

Armed robbery-felony;

2 counts of aggravated assault-felony;

2 counts of terroristic threats-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

Gifford also had an active arrest warrant out of Albany Police Department, which was not related to this case.

“This was incredible work by our officers and detectives. They continued to check the area and when they encountered the offender, who was holding a gun, they showed patience and did an outstanding job to bring the tense situation to a peaceful resolution.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan