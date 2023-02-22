//Valdosta City Schools opens registration for 2023-24 PreK and Kindergarten

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools have opened registration for their 2023-24 PreK and Kindergarten.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools has opened online registration for the 2023-24 school year. We will also host a Drive Thru PreK and Kindergarten Registration on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm in the parking lot between the VCS Central Office and Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. We are asking participants to enter through the Williams Street side of the lot and exit onto Slater Street. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles at all times.

Please know that students being considered for PreK must be 4 years old on or before September 1 and students registering for Kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before September 1. Students must also live in the J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason or W.G. Nunn Elementary School zones.

Students who are currently attending PreK in Valdosta City Schools do not need to register for Kindergarten.

Date: March 1, 2023

Times: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Phone: (229) 333-8500

Required Documents to Complete Enrollment:

Certified/Official birth certificate of child

Copy of child’s Social Security card or signed waiver

Shot record on GA Certificate of Immunization (Form 3231)

Certificate of Eye, Ear, Dental, and Nutrition Examination (Form 3300) (Records may be obtained at the Health Department Monday-Friday)

Proof of residence within the school district

Minimum of TWO current documents from the following list is required for all students:

Current utility bill with parent’s name and address (MUST BE ONE FORM OF PROOF);

Rental agreement with parent’s name, address and children living in the home; and/or

Mortgage statement or payment booklet with parent’s name and address.

Click on the link for a copy of the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN!!



You can register for PreK and Kindergarten online, you do not have to attend the Drive-Thru.



To register online, click here.

RADIO: Click here to download a 60 second commercial.



ONLINE NEWS SOURCES: Click here to download a flyer.