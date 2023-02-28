//Update on Valdosta sewer line spillage

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta release an update regarding the recent wastewater overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue.

Release:

On Wednesday evening, February 22, 2023, during routine inspections of manholes upstream of the recent collapsed 20” sanitary sewer main, city staff observed a wastewater overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue at the site of a previous sewer spill occurring on February 20, 2023. Upon investigation, it was determined that bypass pumping operation installations and unknown sediment blockages were likely the cause of the spill. City staff and a local contractor continue to work around the clock to adjust and remove blockages to stop and prevent any spills and make repairs to the collapsed sewer main. An estimated 119,000 gallons of wastewater was released into the wetland watershed area adjacent to Knights Creek. City staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted.

Preventing sewer spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program, which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement. In addition, the Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In addition to the programs listed above, in 2020, the Utilities Department initiated two additional programs, The “Creek Crossing” program, and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate Infiltration and Inflow in the Collection System as well. These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and to ensure each house has its cleanout cap installed and the cleanout is in working order.

The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future. For more information, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division at 229-259-3592.