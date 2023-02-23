//Turner Center hosts the Youth Art Month 2023

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host the Youth Art Month 2023 student exhibition sponsored by Travis Pate State Farm.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the artwork of students from approximately 50 regional schools in the Youth Art Month exhibition, opening on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1-4 p.m. Travis Pate State Farm is the sponsor of Youth Art Month 2023.

In conjunction with the National Art Education Association and the Council for Art Education, Youth Art Month celebrates a national recognition of youth art education. This year’s theme is “Your Art, Your Voice.” This exhibit allows art teachers across the region the opportunity to select outstanding student art to be showcased in the Turner Center galleries until March 22.

“Hosting hundreds of student artists from our community, and beyond, is a privilege we look forward to each year. The sheer number of colorful creations adoring our galleries’ walls during the YAM exhibition is awe-inspiring. The excitement seen on the faces of these budding artists as they point out their artwork to their family and friends is an uplifting experience enjoyed by many during the opening reception,” said Bill Shenton, curator/artistic administrator for the Center. “We hope each young artist featured in this year’s exhibit is encouraged by the experience and inspired by the exposure to artwork created by their peers.”

High school artwork will be juried and awarded cash prizes by a panel of Valdosta State University art faculty members. An invitation design competition will also take place, wherein the winner’s artwork will be used as the cover image on the Turner Center’s Spring Into Art invitation. Light refreshments will be offered courtesy of the Valdosta Junior Woman’s Club.

For more information on the upcoming gallery opening or other classes and activities offered by the Turner Center for the Arts, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.