Share with friends

VALDOSTA – United2Prevent hosts free to the public We All Face Battles with guest speaker Former NFL and UGA Football player Tra Battle.

United2Prevent will host We All Face Battles with guest speaker Tra Battle a former NFL & UGA Football player on Friday, March 10, 2023

United2Prevent will host We All Face Battles with guest speaker Tra Battle a former NFL & UGA Football player on Friday, March 10, 2023 with doors opening at 6:30pm and the event starting at 7pm at The Porch Community Church.