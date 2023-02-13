//SJCS celebrates famous Georgians with living museum

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School is celebrating the founding of the state by bringing famous Georgians to life.

Release:

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School is bringing Georgia history to life, literally. To celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Georgia, the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade students will transform into some of Georgia’s most famous citizens including Ma Rainey, Jackie Robinson, Flannery O’Connor, Ray Charles, John Pemberton, Juliette Gordon Low and more. These famous Georgians will perform biographical monologues for visitors to learn about their accomplishments and life stories. Younger students from the school will visit this “living wax museum” to learn more about the state’s history and its contributions to the nation.

“History is a collection of stories, and by researching the history of one person, students can bring that person’s story to life,” said SJCS Social Students Teacher Pam Rickman. “By presenting a Georgian’s life to their peers, parents and the community, students build their self-confidence as well as their public speaking skills. SJCS students in the younger grades look forward to visiting the ‘museum’ and seeing the seventh-grade and eighth-grade students immersed in their roles.”

The SJCS Georgia Living Wax Museum will take place on Friday, February 10, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM. Community members who wish to visit this event can park in the Gornto Road parking lot and check in at the school office.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, reading bowl and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.